Charter school teacher arrested for multiple child sexual abuse offenses

Police lights.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A Northeast D.C. public charter school teacher was arrested after police discovered that he had, on multiple occasions, engaged in sexual contact with two female victims and one male

Manuel Garcia Fernandez, 35, arrested on Saturday and charged with three counts of second degree child sexual abuse, police said.

The alleged offenses occurred between August 17, 2016 and February 6, 2017.

Police have not yet released the name of the school or a photo of the suspect.

Anyone who has information regarding this subject committing similar crimes should call police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by messaging 50411.

(© 2017 WUSA)