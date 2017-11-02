WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. is home to hundreds of murals that paint the landscape of our city.

Sixty-five of them were actually commissioned by the Department of Public Works and the DC Commission on the Arts & Humanities.

The program was launched in 2007 as a way to clean up the blight and graffiti that District leaders said dominated buildings and back alleys.

Murals DC is celebrating 10 years with 11 new murals (at $200,000), including the city's first 3 D mural located next to the Howard Theatre in Shaw.

The piece showcases some of the area's musical legends including Mahalia Jackson and Duke Ellington and instead of paint on the brick, painted pieces of wood give you that 3 dimension feel.

To see where the other murals are located check out the Murals DC website.

