CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect robs DC store at gunpoint

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police need your help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery in NE DC.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on December 23 in the 400 block of 8th Street, Northeast.

Police said the suspect entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene after the employee complied, police said.

The suspect was caught on camera:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to$10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime, including armed robbery, committed in the District of Columbia.

