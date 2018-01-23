WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC Police are on the lookout for a man who spat in the face of a Petworth barista.

The incident happened Monday, around 11:45 a.m., at Qualia Coffee on Georgia Avenue.

Surveillance video showed the man drinking from a glass of water before he spit on assistant manager Allie Viall. Viall had told the man he was not welcome in the shop.

"He made his move to leave and made a spectacular exit," she said.

According to Viall, the man had previously been banned from Qualia over his misogynistic behavior.

After the incident, Qualia Coffee posted the video of the incident on its Facebook page.

"There were a lot of stories shared about similar experiences and it all made me really angry and upset, but it was not surprising," said Viall.

Other DC businesses have complained about the man's behavior as well.

DC Police say they continue to investigate the incident. However, they have yet to arrest anyone.

