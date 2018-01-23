Carjacked vehicle involved in crash in Southeast, DC

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are searching for suspects who allegedly carjacked a car and then crashed it in Southeast, D.C.

The carjacking happened around 10:55 p.m. in the 3100 block of 36th Street in Northwest, according to D.C. police.

Police put out a lookout for the 2014 white Subaru Impreza bearing PA tag KKL5602.

Authorities said the car was stolen by three black males believed to be in their late teens. They were wearing dark caps and dark hoodies. One person was armed with a handgun, police said.

Officers found the car involved in a crash in the area of Mississippi Ave and Stanton Rd. in Southeast, D.C. just before midnight.

The suspects fled on foot from the area.

