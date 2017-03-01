WUSA
Carbon monoxide incident caused by defective furnace in SE, DC

WUSA 5:41 AM. EST March 02, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - - At least five adults and three children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible exposure to carbon monoxide, in Southeast, D.C. due to a defective furnace, DC Fire and EMS said. 

The carbon monoxide incident happened in the 1600 block of 16th St. in Southeast, officials said. 

Crews were initially dispatched for a medical call for fainting. 

Officials identified the cause as a defective furnace. Red Cross has been requested to help the remaining residents. 

 

 

