Capitals rally late to force Game 6 against the Penguins

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - With a flurry of goals in the third period, the Capitals forced a game six in round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Up until that point, however, the game remained in question.

It went Crosby to Malkin to Kessel for the power play goal. Penguins were up 2 to 1 early in the second period. That score would hold up, though the Caps would get close to tying it a time or two.

So what does the team need to do to come back?

"Score first -- [Caps] got to score early," said Tony Spivey, a bar patron at the Green Turtle.

The Caps apparently listened.

Nicklas Bäckström scored, tying the game up at 2-2. Then quick goals by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin lead the Capitals to a three to two victory.

Game six is in Pittsburg on Monday.

