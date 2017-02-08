Calls for more police on DC streets

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - William Marrow, from Southeast D.C., described the last two weeks as a nightmare. It was on MLK day, just after 10:00a.m., that his 68-year-old mother, Vivian was gunned down for no reason.

"I didn't believe it was true..." he said. "It was like I was in slow motion mode. Like everything was foggy. Cause I couldn't believe it. I still don't believe it."

In the aftermath of the shooting, Marrow has turned his grief into calls for action. He said more officers are needed on the streets, and is urging the D.C. council to take action to make this a reality.

"I haven't cried yet," he said. "Because I want justice. I want justice for my mom. Because it was senseless."

Marrow was one of many people vocally in support of emergency legislation discussed on Tuesday afternoon at DC Council. The legislation proposed offering an incentive program to retirement-age police officers, in order to try and retain more on the force. The emergency legislation failed by a vote of 9 to 4, although a traditional bill doing the same thing is still being discussed.

Former Mayor, and Ward 7 Council member Vincent Gray proposed the emergency legislation. He said the bill offered a five-year contract extension to those old enough to retire, in which their salary is doubled in the fifth year.

"We do have a crisis at this stage," he said. "We just don't have enough police officers in the District of Columbia."

According to Gray's staff, there is room to growth in the department. The city is currently authorized to have approximately 4,000 officers. As of now, there are no more than 3,800 officers. Many former law enforcement leaders, including former Police Chief Cathy Lanier, have called for an increase to 4,200 officers.

"You have police officers who don't even have time to get out of their cars," said Gray. "Because they're trying to respond to 9-1-1 calls, and they can't get out and do the community policing they're trained to do."

Police Chief Peter Newsham didn't offer direct support or opposition to the bill, although he said adding officers wasn't necessarily the answer.

"With the number of officers we have right now," he said. "We have been very, very effective as a police department. So I don't think that - I hope that the council will be very thoughtful in making this decision... There's more to reducing crime than just hiring a bunch of police officers."

The main concern with the failed bill, was that it was "emergency legislation," which means there is no public hearing. The traditional bill on the same topic was introduced in January. There is expected to be a public hearing on the bill in the spring.

Gray said that waiting for a traditional bill is a mistake, because the emergency legislation would have been funded by nearly $64 million available now from Automated Traffic Enforcement fees and fines. It's unclear if that money will still be available later down the road.

