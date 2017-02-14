Busy day for family-owned flower shop

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Valentine’s Day is the busiest day for florists all across the country.

Caruso Florist on M Street N.W. has been in business for over 100 years. It is one of the oldest family-owned flower shops in the country.

The owner, Phil Caruso, has been selling flowers for over 70 years. He is 86-years-old.

His father started up the shop over a century ago, when he came over from Italy.

"There was no TV, he didn't know what to do," said Caruso. "So he started selling on the corner."

Caruso left school to help his father.

"I made $20 a week 6 days a week," said Caruso.

The storefront 14th Street N.W. was open in the 1940's and then the relocation to M Street in the early 2000's. For over one hundred years, the business has bloomed.

"Everyone loves flowers," said Mr. Caruso.

So what is Mr. Caruso's secret weapon for staying so sharp?

"It must be something about the flowers," said Caruso. "They keep you perked up all the time."

While flowers have a short shelf life, Mr. Caruso certainly does not.

"I don't think I'll ever retire." said Mr. Caruso.

(© 2017 WUSA)