Bullets flew as city leaders asked for help with teenager's killing

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police hit a brick wall trying to find out who killed a young teenager in Southeast DC on Sunday.

In the middle of begging the community for information in 14-year-old Steven Slaughter’s case, another violent crime happened less than a quarter mile away.

City leaders could barely get a word out as sounds from emergency vehicles took over the press conference for Slaughter’s case.

RELATED: Police have video of DC teen moments before he was killed

There were paramedics, fire trucks, police cars, and crime tape on 16th and U Streets in Southeast.

A drive-by shooting left four people shot on Wednesday.

Police found two men with non-life-threatening injuries and one woman who was seriously hurt.

A fourth victim was found at a nearby hospital, according to officers.

“All I know is that *bleep* wasn’t for her and if it’s true, that’s crazy as hell,” a woman who knew the female victim said.

Quadruple shooting at 16th and V Streets I’m Southeast. Police say it was a drive by. A light colored sedan drove up, opened fire, and sped away @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/0LDkYf88kE — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) January 17, 2018

Before the quadruple shooting went down, police revealed new information about Steven Slaughter’s case, the 14-year-old killed on Minnesota Avenue SE on Sunday.

“Usually you’ll see some information coming forward,” DC Police Chief Peter Newsham said. “That’s one of the things that is a little troubling in this case. We haven’t seen that to this point.”

Chief Newsham explained people are not stepping up with information, and investigators have witness statements that do not match up.

Therefore, detectives can no longer report Slaughter was not the intended target for sure

An older model silver or gray Mercedes left from where the shooting happened that night, and police want to talk to whoever was inside.

“Whether or not that Mercedes was involved we don’t know for sure,” Newsham told WUSA9.

There is a $25,000 reward offered for information in the Steven Slaughter homicide investigation. Police don’t believe he was the intended target. He was just 14. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/4fbD8ZlSyn — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) January 17, 2018

Councilmember Trayon White had this message for the killer: “Turn yourself in. A real man or a lady has got to be responsible for their actions.”

“I can tell you we’re not going to tolerate it. We’re going to get to the bottom of these things. Someone is going to be held accountable for this,” Chief Newsham said.

While police are focused on all of the recent crimes, officers are shining attention on Steven Slaughter’s case.

He was a young teenager who stayed out of trouble and liked to play football.

His life was snatched away.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

© 2018 WUSA-TV