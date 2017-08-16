WUSA
Bullet flies into toddler's bedroom window in DC

WUSA 12:56 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A bullet flew through a three-year-old girl's bedroom window over the weekend in Southeast, D.C., according to the DC Police Union. 

The three-year-old was sleeping early Sunday morning at the Potomac Gardens Apartments located in the 700 block of 13th Street when the incident happened. 

The girl's mother told authorities she was inside her apartment with her two daughters when they bullet came through the window. 

 

