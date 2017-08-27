BREAKING: 2 people disappear in the Potomac River

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are searching for two people in the Potomac River.
Witnesses said two people went into the water and did not resurface.
Water Search Potomac River area of Key Bridge. Witnesses say 2 people went into water & did not resurface. Land units & Fireboat on scene.— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 28, 2017
Update: we have 2 Fireboats & 2 zodiac boats searching. Our search K-9 enroute. @DCPoliceDept Harbor & @USParkPolice helicopter on scene.— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 28, 2017
Land Units and Fireboat first arrived on the scene.
DC Fire and EMS went to the scene to search deploying two Fireboats and two Zodiac boats to the scene. DC Police and the U.S. Park Police helicopter were also on the scene.
There is no further information at this time.
