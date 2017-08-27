WUSA
Close

BREAKING: 2 people disappear in the Potomac River

WUSA 9:20 PM. EDT August 27, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are searching for two people in the Potomac River.

RELATED: 2 sailors missing after collision are Md. natives, Navy says 

Witnesses said two people went into the water and did not resurface.

Land Units and Fireboat first arrived on the scene.

DC Fire and EMS went to the scene to search deploying two Fireboats and two Zodiac boats to the scene. DC Police and the U.S. Park Police helicopter were also on the scene.  

RELATED: MISSING: 15-year-old boy from NW

There is no further information at this time.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories