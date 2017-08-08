Breakfast fundraiser to benefit injured DC firefighter

WASHINGTON (AP) - A breakfast fundraiser is being held to help an injured District of Columbia firefighter.
Dane Smothers Jr. was injured last week at the scene of a rowhouse fire in the Capitol Hill area. Officials said at the time that the 28-year-old probationary firefighter had just gotten off a truck when he was hit by an arriving ladder truck.
On Wednesday morning, a breakfast benefit is being held to help pay his medical bills. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Tune Inn Restaurant & Bar on Capitol Hill. A $20 donation buys breakfast and drink specials.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Smothers.
© 2017 Associated Press
