Boy without kidneys meets Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A 13-year-old boy battling a dangerous kidney condition got to experience a special opportunity Sunday afternoon.

Niyear Perez, of Connecticut, is missing both of his kidneys. He regularly gets dialysis treatments and is currently waiting for a kidney transplant.

Perez is also a big fan of Washington Wizards star John Wall. So, the Make-A-Wish Foundation set up a meeting between both Perez and Wall, just before the Wizards took on the Orlando Magic Sunday.

Wall signed Perez's jersey and took a picture with him. After that, Perez got to join the Washington Wizards in their pregame huddle. He even had his name announced on the PA at the Verizon Center.

Watching the game from courtside seats, Perez called the entire afternoon a fun experience.

"I chose my wish because when I get older, I want to be just like him (Wall)," Perez said.

Perez's grandmother, Virginia Robinson, said she was happy to see her grandson smile again.

"I've never seen my grandson smile as much as he is right now," she said.

