Black and Missing Foundation honored as national 'change agents'

For nearly 10 years, the Black and Missing foundation has been raising awareness about men and women of color who are missing.

Natalie Wilson and her sister-in-law Derrica Wilson created the organization in 2008. They believed black men, women and children were not receiving the coverage and attention, and law enforcement resources their white counterparts were.

Tuesday night, BET is honoring the women for their work in the community. They were named the BlackGirlsRock! 2017 "Community Change Agents."

"We don't do this for the accolades. We do this because it is our mission and our purpose. Everyone is put on this earth for a reason and we're just blessed to understand what it is that we're supposed to do," said Derrica Wilson.

Since its inception, the organization has helped hundreds of people reunite with missing loved ones.

"Missing persons isn't a black or white issue, it is an American issue. We must continue these conversations to help us find us around the diner table, on social media and in the streets because together, we can bring our missing home," said Natalie Wilson.

BlackGirlsRock2017! airs tonight on BET at 8 p.m.

