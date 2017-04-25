Beyonce funds scholarship at Howard University

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Beyonce, AKA Queen Bey, just announced a new scholarship for four schools and D.C.’s Howard University is on that list.

“All I can say is Howard University is ready to get information, we’re excited!” said Howard University Student Association leader, Jade Agudosi.

‘To encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box’ is part of what the announcement reads.

Four scholarships will be awarded to a female winner from each of these four schools: Berklee College of Music, Parsons School of Design, Spelmen College, and Howard University. The latter two schools aren’t as known for the arts. They’re usually recognized as powerful HBCUs.

“Everybody in class was just going crazy … for her to even have us in mind, like I’m just totally appreciative. It’s like, I feel honored honestly,” said Agudosi.

RELATED: Beyonce to fund scholarships for black women at 4 schools

All over the campus there are signs reminding students about the important role Howard University played in history. A sign right outside of the historic library highlights the school’s involvement in the fight for Civil Rights.

But wait a minute! Ever hear of Taraji P. Henderson? How about WUSA9’s Lesli Foster?! These are just two of several big and talented names to come out of Howard.

“We have just so much talent here and students that go on to do great things,” Agudosi said.

“Woooooow,” said grad student Sade Atoyebi, who had just learned of the news Tuesday evening. She may not go for the award but still says it means a great deal to her.

“I don’t know how many minorities get to explore music and creative subjects out at a higher level because, honestly, when I was growing up, when you’re going to college, you need to go to college to get a degree that’s definitely going to make money, and so a lot of people might not go into music or art, so it’s great that she’s allowed or giving people money so they can have a chance to explore their passion,” said Atoyebi.

Full details about the scholarships—like how much money will be awarded to the winners—haven’t been released.

Howard tweeted, “Details on how apply to @Beyonce's #FormationScholarship will be announced in the next 30 days.”

Details on how apply to @Beyonce's #FormationScholarship will be announced in the next 30 days. — Howard University (@HowardU) April 25, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV