Beloved construction worker shot and killed on the job

Marcella Robertson, WUSA 5:17 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Community members are in shock after a construction worker was shot and killed on the job Wednesday. It happened in broad daylight just after 1:45 p.m. Metropolitan Police say someone shot and killed 34-year-old Balmore Mauricio Fuentes of Dundalk, Md. 

Fuentes was the crew chief for a construction company, overseeing the reconstruction of several houses in the Trinidad neighborhood in Northeast. 

According to a gofundme page set up by his boss, Fuentes was a husband and father of two. The page describes him as a "stalwart custodian" of the neighborhood who always worked to improve it. 

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. 

