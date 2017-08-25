Beloved construction worker shot and killed on the job

(Photo: Robertson, Marcella)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Community members are in shock after a construction worker was shot and killed on the job Wednesday. It happened in broad daylight just after 1:45 p.m. Metropolitan Police say someone shot and killed 34-year-old Balmore Mauricio Fuentes of Dundalk, Md.

Fuentes was the crew chief for a construction company, overseeing the reconstruction of several houses in the Trinidad neighborhood in Northeast.

According to a gofundme page set up by his boss, Fuentes was a husband and father of two. The page describes him as a "stalwart custodian" of the neighborhood who always worked to improve it.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

This is Mauricio Fuentes. A construction worker shot and killed on the job in Northeast this week. He was a husband and father of 2. pic.twitter.com/MUJoRL37VN — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) August 25, 2017

He renovated houses in the Trinidad neighborhood. Those who knew him say he always wanted to make the area better. pic.twitter.com/AP1cSCZJdY — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) August 25, 2017

