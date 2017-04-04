Bei Bei is recovering after rough night at the zoo

Courtesy: Smithsonian's National Zoo

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - D.C.'s beloved panda cub, Bei Bei, had a rough night.

The Smithsonian's National Zoo reports that Bei Bei appeared unsettled Monday night and may have experienced some nausea.

Zoo staffers kept a close eye on Bei Bei at the panda house. He was thoroughly checked out by a Zoo veterinarian Tuesday morning.

The Zoo says the exam went well and Bei Bei appears to be fine. He is eating well, and nothing unusual was found in his habitat.

The Zoo says it plans to keep a close eye on him throughout the day.

Bei Bei's unsettled night comes just a few months after the cub needed emergency surgery to remove a bowel obstruction. That surgery required Bei Bei to be kept indoors and on a limited, soft diet for several weeks to help with his recovery.

