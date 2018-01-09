Barbacoa Burglar: Suspect breaks into Chipotle, eats $60 worth of beef

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who broke into a Chipotle and ate $60 worth of barbacoa beef on New Year’s Day.

The burglary happened on Jan. 1 around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of F Street, Northwest. According to DC police, the suspect entered the Chipotle and then consumed food and destroyed property.

The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.



© 2018 WUSA-TV