Bao Bao settling into new home in China

CHINA (WUSA9) - Rest assured, Bao Bao fans. The giant panda is settling into her new home in China.

The three-year-old arrived in the country Thursday after a 16-hour flight from D.C.

"She did excellently on the flight. She ate and slept, and, you know, did all the things we would expect. She had a great flight," said Marty Dearie, panda keeper at the National Zoo.

Bao Bao strolled into her new temporary home, where she’ll stay while under quarantine, and did what pandas do—eat bamboo.

RELATED: Bao Bao lands in China after leaving DC zoo

Zookeepers will monitor her diet activities over the next month to make sure she’s healthy enough to join the other pandas.

Right now, she Bao Bao does not understand commands in Chinese, so an English-speaking keeper will look after her until she adapts.

When she left the District, Bao Bao left behind countless fans and broken hearts.

RELATED: DC panda fans sad as Bao Bao leaves for China

Everyone knew from the beginning her departure day would come. Under an agreement between the U.S. and China, panda cubs are “on loan” and must be returned to China before they’re four years old.

She’ll enter into a breeding program within the next year or two.

(© 2017 WUSA)