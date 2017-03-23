Bao Bao prepares to move into permanent China home

DUJIANGYAN CITY, CHINA (WUSA9) - It’s been a month since the National Zoo’s giant panda Bao Bao left D.C. for China. And on Friday, she’ll move into her permanent home. She'll have a neighbor who's also loved by Washington residents.

For the last several weeks, Bao Bao has been in quarantine. Zookeepers have kept her away from the other pandas to make sure she’s healthy and adjusting to the big move.

Bao Bao has had no problem adapting to her new diet. Each day she gets nine pounds of bamboo, plus a mix of apples, carrots, and steamed corn bread. Zookeepers said she has put on five pounds since moving to China.

On Friday, she’ll move to her new home at the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in the city of Dujiangyan.

Bao Bao will have her own housing area. She’ll also have access to a playground, which she’ll share with her long-lost brother, Tai Shan.

Tai Shan captured the attention and hearts of millions of people when he was born at the National Zoo in 2005. He was the first panda cub born at the zoo to survive more than a few days.

As part of the same agreement that took Bao Bao away, Tai Shan left the District in 2010.

Bao Bao will have plenty of play time with her brother before she enters into a breeding program within the next year or two.

