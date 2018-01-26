Relisha Rudd has been missing from DC General Hospital in Washington, DC since March, 2014. (Photo: Homeless Children’s Playtime Project). For more missing children of color: www.BlackandMissingInc.com.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metropolitan police searched the Anacostia River Friday morning for Relisha Rudd, the 8-year-old girl who went missing in March of 2014.

RELATED: The disappearance of Relisha Rudd: 3 years later

Relisha was last seen on March 1 with her alleged abductor Khalil Tatum, 51, a janitor who worked at the DC General homeless shelter Relisha and her mom lived in.

Crews have searched D.C. for Relisha for nearly four years and have not been able to find her.

Police released the following statement about the search:

"The Metropolitan Police Department received information that potential evidence related to the 2014 missing persons case of Relisha Rudd was in the area of Anacostia Park. A coordinated and thorough search for the evidence in that area began during the morning of January 26, 2018. "

RELATED: Authorities search Arboretum for Relisha Rudd

The story is developing. WUSA9 reporter, Scott Broom is headed to the scene.

© 2018 WUSA-TV