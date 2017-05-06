Attempted sex assault at Holocaust Museum

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An attempted sex assault at occurred at the Holocaust Museum Saturday evening, U.S. Park Police said.
Police responded to 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place Southwest for the reported sex assault around 5 p.m.
Officials did not say if it was an adult or a child.
There is no lookout for a suspect at this time.
If you have any information on this incident, please contact the U.S. Park Police.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
