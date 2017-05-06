Attempted sex assault at Holocaust Museum

Holocaust survivor Alex Schiffman-Shilo reads names during the annual Names Reading ceremony to commemorate those who perished in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, May 2, 2016. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An attempted sex assault at occurred at the Holocaust Museum Saturday evening, U.S. Park Police said.

Police responded to 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place Southwest for the reported sex assault around 5 p.m.

Officials did not say if it was an adult or a child.

There is no lookout for a suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the U.S. Park Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

© 2017 WUSA-TV