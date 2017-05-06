WUSA
Close
Live Video WATCH LIVE: Puppy Cam
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Attempted sex assault at Holocaust Museum

WUSA 5:58 PM. EDT May 06, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An attempted sex assault at occurred at the Holocaust Museum Saturday evening, U.S. Park Police said.

Police responded to 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place Southwest for the reported sex assault around 5 p.m.

Officials did not say if it was an adult or a child.

There is no lookout for a suspect at this time. 

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the U.S. Park Police. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories