Art exhibit launches viewers into ‘Parallel Universe'

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A new exhibit called ‘Parallel Universe’ launched at ARTECHOUSE in D.C. last week.

It is described as a hypnotic experience that uses light displays and pulsating music.

It was like you plunged into darkness and reappeared into a different reality when you entered the main exhibition hall.

Projectors shined mesmerizing images onto the walls as eerie music played through the rooms.

“You can literally feel it moving right through you at times,” Hannah Matangos, with ARTECHOUSE, said.

The art installation was designed by a Turkish art studio called Ouchhh.

It uses concepts and inspiration from physics, mathematics, astrology, and nature.

The artists used something called data visualization to create the interactive space.

That basically means artists took a lot of different types of measurements and put that information into a variety of different software.

For example, one display on the floor was created using information from New Mexio’s geographical landscape.

The data were put into that software which created the light display.

There was also a room which drew inspiration from the prominent Orion constellation.

There was a giant pyramid hanging upside down from the ceiling.

“Normally, of course, we think of the pyramids as pointing up — pointing down the atmosphere has flipped. You’re the ones in the sky,” Matangos explained.

The exhibit runs through March 4th, and the tickets are $15 for adults.

