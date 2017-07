WASHINGTON (WUSA9 - Police have made an arrest in the shooting of 1-year-old in D.C.

RELATED: Toddler out of hospital after being hit by gunfire

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of I Street in Northeast, D.C. around 9 p.m. on July 10.

Authorities said they will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: 1-year-old boy shot in NE DC

© 2017 WUSA-TV