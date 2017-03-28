Arrest made in murder of visiting artist, police say

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police have made an arrest in the murder of an artist who was in town visiting last week.

Corrina Mehiel, 34, of Burnsville, North Carolina was killed in the 600 block of 14th Street in Northeast, D.C. last Tuesday, Metropolitan police said.

The victim was discovered bound and stabbed to death.

On Monday morning police arrested 28-year-old El Hadji Alpha Madiou Toure in connection with the incident. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed and Theft One in the death of Corrina Mehiel.

