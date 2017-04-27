Armed woman, high on PCP, arrested for trying to fight Red Line riders

(Photo: kyrie irving @finding_naeemah)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman who was high on PCP was arrested Wednesday night after reportedly trying to fight people on the Red Line train, Metro Transit police reported.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on a Red Line train heading to Shady Grove, officials said.

Officials got on the train at White Flint station and tried to arrest her. The woman then started fighting the officers. She continued to fight the officers even after they got her off the platform.

A knife, as well as a cigarette containing PCP-laced marijuana was found on the woman.

She is facing multiple counts of assault on a police officer.

No injuries were reported on the train and there was no impact to the service.

Woman was holding a knife and fighting people in my metro car and we called the police since Cleveland Park pic.twitter.com/L2oqfbCmvG — kyrie irving (@finding_naeemah) April 27, 2017

