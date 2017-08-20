'Armed and dangerous': Police search for suspect wanted in teen's fatal shooting in Georgetown

Demarius Anton Jackson is wanted in the death of a teen in Georgetown, DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A 24-year-old man is wanted in the fatal shooting of a teen in the Georgetown neighborhood of DC over the summer.

The Metropolitan Police Department describe the suspect Demarius Anton Jackson as "armed and dangerous." According to police, Jackson is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder while armed in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kennedy Javier Amaya-Olivares, of Severn, Maryland.

Jackson pictured below is 5-foot-10, 130 pounds with a medium complexion.

Police say the double shooting happened on July 8 in the 3500 block of Water Street NW around 2:51 a.m. Amaya-Olivares was found dead on the scene and another person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by police for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

