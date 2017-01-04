Analyst says police shooting scenario is most dangerous
One law enforcement analyst said responding to a domestic altercation is one of the most dangerous calls an officer can take. And after viewing the video involving Javon Hall, he said police appear to do everything right in the worst of circumstances.
WUSA 11:21 PM. EST January 04, 2017
More Stories
-
Body camera video shows D.C. man armed with knife…Jan. 4, 2017, 3:53 p.m.
-
Light snow now could affect Thursday PM commuteFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
-
WMATA track inspector fired 'for being a whistleblower'Jan. 4, 2017, 6:42 p.m.