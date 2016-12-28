WUSA
Alleged killer of D.C. yoga teacher to appear in court

The man accused of strangling local yoga teacher and actress Tricia mcCualey will appear in court.

Hilary Lane, WUSA 8:55 AM. EST December 28, 2016

Adrian Johnson, 29, of Upper Marlboro, will appear in front of a judge on Wednesday.

He is being charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of 46-year-old yoga teacher and actress, Tricia McCauley.

Police arrested Johnson after they said he strangled Tricia McCauley sometime between Christmas Day and December 26.

Police caught up with him on Tuesday morning on the 22nd block of M Street Northwest.

He was driving McCauley's car. Her body was inside. Police do not believe they knew one another.

Johnson is well-known to police. He has been charged with theft, robbery and unlawful entry more than a dozen times over the last 10 years.

Over this Christmas holiday when this crime happened, police should have known exactly where Johnson was

When he stole four electric toothbrushes from CVS about two weeks ago, he was ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device.

However, he never showed up and an arrest warrant was not issued.

If convicted, Johnson faces a sentence of life in prison.


