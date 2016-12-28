Alleged killer of D.C. yoga teacher to appear in court

Adrian Johnson, 29, of Upper Marlboro, will appear in front of a judge on Wednesday.
He is being charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of 46-year-old yoga teacher and actress, Tricia McCauley.
Police arrested Johnson after they said he strangled Tricia McCauley sometime between Christmas Day and December 26.
RELATED: Nearly 100 gather to remember murdered D.C. yoga teacher
Police caught up with him on Tuesday morning on the 22nd block of M Street Northwest.
He was driving McCauley's car. Her body was inside. Police do not believe they knew one another.
Johnson is well-known to police. He has been charged with theft, robbery and unlawful entry more than a dozen times over the last 10 years.
Over this Christmas holiday when this crime happened, police should have known exactly where Johnson was
RELATED: D.C. murder suspect should have been wearing GPS monitor court docs showed
When he stole four electric toothbrushes from CVS about two weeks ago, he was ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device.
However, he never showed up and an arrest warrant was not issued.
If convicted, Johnson faces a sentence of life in prison.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs