Advocates gather to save beloved PBS programs

Four-year-old Paula Granados waves with Cat and the Hat, the star of PBS's "The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!" show. (Photo: Custom)

WUSA (WASHINGTON) - "Elmo, we won't go," chanted a group of about 50 activists, parents and children.

"Hands off PBS."

Children stood in line to get their favorite PBS character painted on their face outside the Russell Senate Office Building, where, in moments, they would march to try and save their favorite PBS program from federal budget cuts.

The group delivered 660,000 signatures to state senators to ask them not to cut PBS funding on March 20.

"I love PBS and millions of kids around America do too, but they all can't be here today so I'm going to speak for them," Iman Elkoustaf, a PBS viewer hailing from California said at the press conference.

"I've watched PBS since I was little and still do today," she said. "I've learned lots about wildlife, math and problem solving, but now Congress could take away all of that. So Congress make the right decision and keep PBS."

Under the major agency budget highlights of President Trump's proposed budget titled "America First: A Budget to Make America Great Again," he plans to eliminate funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The private corporation received $445 million federal funding in FY2014, according to their operation budget, and supplements funding with private radio and television grants.

While the Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney insists the budget proposal will "modernize the Federal Government and make it leaner, more effective, and more accountable," the Corporation for Public Broadcasting said it will be detrimental for childhood education.

"The elimination of federal funding to CPB would initially devastate and ultimately destroy public media’s role in early childhood education, public safety, connecting citizens to our history, and promoting civil discussions – for Americans in both rural and urban communities," CEO Patricia Harrison said in a statement.





Jack McGill wears his toddler-sized "Hands Off PBS" shirt as a cape. (Photo: Custom)

Allison McGill agrees.

"My son Jack...when he was two years old we started letting him watch PBS Kids, by the time he was two years and two months he could identify the entire alphabet, the DC mom said. "But I'm not just standing up here for our family because truth be told if we lose PBS Kids, I'll go back, I'll purchase every episode there was I'm standing for the families that that's not an option for...every family deserves education,every child deserves the best tools."

© 2017 WUSA-TV