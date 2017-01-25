Adorable seal pup born at Smithsonian's National Zoo

(Photo: Jacqueline Conrad)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In divisive times, there is at least one thing that can bring us all together -- the power of cute, baby animals.

A seal pup entered the world on Jan. 21, at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. The female pup was born to two gray seals: 33-year-old mother Kara - the oldest of her kind to give birth in a Zoo - and the 26-year-old father, Gunther. This is the third pup for the pair.

Per the National Zoo's official Twitter page, the pup "appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well with mom."

Once the pup has been weaned, at about three-weeks-old, she will be slowly introduced to the other members of the colony. Expect to see her lounging around with her parents and two harbor seals at the American Trail in the upcoming spring season.

Learn more about the pup and gray seal population

