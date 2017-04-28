Adoption fees half price this weekend at Humane Rescue Alliance

WASHINTGON (WUSA9) - Are you looking for your new best friend? Well, you may be in luck because "National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day" is this weekend and the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. is celebrating by cutting those adoption fees in half.

Adoption fees are half off April 29 and April 30 in honor of the special day.

Fees range anywhere between $25 and $250 for cats and dogs. Fees for pets such as guinea pigs, rabbits, birds, etc. range between $10 and $45.

Manudo and Stego are great friends looking for the "puurfect" home. Hopefully you can help them out.

Manudo and Stego are great friends looking for a home. Can we get them a home together? https://t.co/sI3Ye7GOic #AdoptHRA pic.twitter.com/9aGVH0mUxW — Humane Rescue (@Humane_Rescue) April 27, 2017

