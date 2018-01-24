A small token of love for the homeless grows into a campaign

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Surveys suggest more than 11,000 people are homeless in the D.C. region -- moms, dads, children and people just trying to survive.



A couple of guys from Brooklyn who are hoping a small token of love will make some of their lives just a little more comfortable.

"Hey, how you doing, could you use a blanket?," they ask a 64-year-old homeless man who goes by the name "Chuck Norris." "We got this blanket for you," Nick Fiorito told him, handing him a warm, fuzzy, purple blanket. "We came all the way from Brooklyn to deliver it to you."

"It makes me feel good to know there are people out there that care about the homeless," Norris said to Nick and his brother Mike.



The two have given out nearly one thousand blankets to homeless people in New York. Now, they've brought their "Blankets of Hope" campaign to D.C.

"I will take that. I love that. I love blankets. It's a soft one. I will cuddle up," said Melvina Jenkins, 40, grabbing one of the blankets and rubbing it against her face with a giggle.

With every blanket, they've included a handwritten note. "We don't know what you're going through, but we want you to know you matter to us," said a homeless man named Jarvis, reading from one of the messages.

"There's a little note on there letting you know there are people that care about you and you're not alone," Nick Fiorito tells Anton Mitchell, who said he'd been living on the street since 2010. "Thank you big guy," Mitchell tells him.

"Only thing I'm going to say is everybody needs a little love," said Jarvis..

"...Hungry, frozen, alone, so last winter, we made it our mission to deliver warmth to people who need it," the Fioritos say on a video on their website.



They call themselves the happyFreaks. They're social engineers, Silicon Valley entrepeneurs, who decided that, like the old Greek Stoic philosophers, doing good would give their lives more meaning.

"The secret to living is giving," said Nick. "That picture of their emotion stays with you for a long time...There's no greater feeling than when you give something and expect nothing in return."

Each blanket costs $15, and they've raised $15,000 so far.

A blanket and a note is just a small thing. "I would like to have a home," said Anton Mitchell. But he took the blanket for now.

The brother's social media videos have helped them fund "Blankets of Hope." They are encouraging people to launch their own giveaways, and they ask them to include a note that says, "We believe in you."

