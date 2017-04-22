90-year-old physicist 'extremely upset' with cuts to science funding

Scientists and supporters participate in a March for Science on April 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. The event is being described as a call to support and safeguard the scientific community. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images) (Photo: Jessica Kourkounis, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Amongst the crowd at the March for Science in Washington, DC, was a woman with an incredible story.

“I'm a physicist and I'm 90 years old,” Betsy Sonnemann said.

Sonnemann, who is from Wisconsin, worked as a spectrographer back in the '50s.

“Great that they even hired a woman scientist-- sent me to a convention where there were 500 men and me,” she said. “I have seen many changes.”

However, Sonnemann said she hasn’t seen anything like what is happening now.

She – along with tens of thousands of people -- protested President Donald Trump’s decision to loosen environmental regulations and slash funding for science.

“Well if they cut off anymore I'm going to be extremely upset,” Sonnemann said.

She stood among three generations of women in her family who work in science and information fields.

“It affects our everyday life. Science is something everyone interacts with every single day,” said her granddaughter, Julie Brylawsky.

“It seemed very suddenly that there were kind of outright attacks on science and I think that's what mobilized a lot of people,” said Caroline Weinberg, who helped organize the event.

She said it meant something to see the large crowds standing in the rain and showing up when it counted – something this grandmother made it a point to do today.

“Even though I'm 90 years old I'll still walk and fight for it,” Sonnemann said. “I will stand up for science the rest of my life. Well, maybe my next 10 years.”

President Trump issued a statement on Earth Day saying we "must protect our environment without harming America's working families."



He went on to say his administration is reducing what he calls 'unnecessary burdens' on American workers and companies.

