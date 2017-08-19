8-year-old shot in SE

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An 8-year-old was shot in Southeast D.C. on Saturday night around 8 p.m.

The child was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after receiving a graze wound from the gunshot.

The incident happened on 14000 block of 41st Street SE Washington near the Fort Davis Recreation Center. Police do not know if the shooting happened inside or outside of the recreation center.

Police do not have a suspect.

