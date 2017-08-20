7 injured after crash involving Metrobus in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - At least seven people are injured after a crash involving a Metrobus in the District Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 600 block of H Street in Northwest.

The victims are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Crash involving Metrobus 600 Blk. H St NW. 7 injured being tx from bus non life threatening. We have multiple EMS units on scene. pic.twitter.com/UEOQZFSyes — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 20, 2017

