7 injured after crash involving Metrobus in DC

WUSA 1:13 PM. EDT August 20, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - At least seven people are injured after a crash involving a Metrobus in the District Sunday afternoon. 

The crash happened in the 600 block of H Street in Northwest. 

The victims are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. 

No additional information has been released at this time. 

 

