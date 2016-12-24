62-year-old man charged with murder in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A 62-year-old man has been charged with murder after physically assaulting a man at an apartment building in the District on Friday.

Police have arrested 62-year-old Manuel Pupo-Leyyas of Northwest, D.C.

Around 5:25 a.m., police responded to the 2500 block of 17th Street in Northwest for an unconscious person.

Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious man. He was a transported to a local hospital where he later died. He has not been identified.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head and trunk and the manner of death to be Homicide.



Pupo-Leyyas was also charged with simple assault for the assault of a second victim.