6 injured after 3 'simultaneous' overnight DC fires

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Three overnight D.C. fires that happened within the same time frame have left two firefighters, two police officers and two residents injured, officials said. One of the two firefighters injured is in critical condition after being struck by another fire truck as it arrived on the scene of a fire.

A fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of F St. in Northeast, D.C., D.C. Fire and EMS said. When crews got to the scene they found heavy fire on the first floor and back porch of the two-story row home. The fire was knocked out with very little extension to adjacent homes. A firefighter was critically injured after being hit by another fire truck shortly after getting to the scene. Twenty-eight-year-old Dane Smothers is currently at Washington Medstar in critical condition.

Another fire happened around 12:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of Buchanan St. in Northeast, D.C., officials stated. When crews got to the scene fire was coming from the first floor of the house. Two Metropolitan police officers were already at the scene working the fire and rescued to trapped elderly occupants. A man was transported with serious injuries and a woman and two officers were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third fire happened around 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Van Buren St. in Northwest, D.C. No civilians were injured in this fire. One firefighter was transported for a minor injury.

Fire crews from other jurisdictions, including Prince George's County, Montgomery County and Alexandria jumped in and helped D.C. Fire and EMS while they were stretched thin, officials added.

