54 lawyers for every priest? Only in Washington!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The latest and maybe weirdest snapshot of our city came out of a travel TV show about Paris.

Travel show host Rick Steves is famous for this measurement. In Paris, there are three chefs for every lawyer.

Enter economist Paul Winfree, who while watching the show wondered “what’s the ratio in Washington?”

In the weeds on Bureau of Labor Statistics data, he found a gold mine. If Paris has three chefs for every lawyer then Washington has fifteen lawyers for every chef. The national average is only four lawyers for every chef.

"I am very much a wonk. I am very much a data nerd,” said Winfree.

But he got even wonkier. If you take this a step further, attorneys here are holy. There are 54 of them for every one member of the clergy.

“Pretty much every city has lawyers and every city has churches so that's why I looked at those two groups,” said Winfree.

Winfree blogged about this for his job at N58 Policy Research.

What about his fellow economists? There are ten of them here for every one member of the clergy.

"This is really a company town and I think it shows who works in Washington,” said Winfree.

