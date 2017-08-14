5 face charges, family tied up during Maryland home invasion

Top right to bottom left - Younus Muayad Jafar Alaameri, Bobby Johnson, Dalik Oxely, Karon Sayles

WASHINGTON (AP) - Court documents say three men and two teens bound and held four adult family members captive overnight at a Washington, D.C.-area apartment in an effort to rob a nearby check-cashing business at least one intruder knew that a victim worked at.

The Washington Post reports that according to the documents filed in Montgomery County, Maryland, four intruders talked their way inside the Silver Spring home on Aug. 1 claiming they were there to do work. The final suspect charged along with the four initial attackers is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

The suspects were charged with offenses including home invasion, armed robbery, false imprisonment and theft.

Officials say the suspects were jailed without bond as of Sunday. None has yet to present a defense in court.

