5 displaced after SE DC apartment fire

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Five people were displaced after an early morning fire in DC.

Officials said, fire crews responded to the 1000 block Barnaby Terrace in Southeast.

No one was injured in the fire.

#DCsBravest have working fire on Barnaby Terr. SE. under control. Challenges included burning outside gas line and arcing power lines. Both have been secured. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/LbYtOjzjqq — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 4, 2018



Investigators are on scene working to determine the cause.



