5 displaced after SE DC apartment fire

WUSA 8:36 AM. EST February 04, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Five people were displaced after an early morning fire in DC.

Officials said, fire crews responded to the 1000 block Barnaby Terrace in Southeast.

No one was injured in the fire.


Investigators are on scene working to determine the cause.
 

