WUSA
Close

5 displaced after apartment fire in NW, DC

WUSA 6:13 AM. EST February 21, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Five people have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Northwest, D.C. early Tuesday morning, D.C. Fire and EMS said. 

The fire happened in the 3700 block of 9th St. and started on the rear porch, according to fire officials. It then extended inside the apartment and into the attic of the two-story building. 

No injuries have been reported. Red Cross has been requested to help the five displaced people, officials said. 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories