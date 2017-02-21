5 displaced after apartment fire in NW, DC

(Photo: DC Fire and EMS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Five people have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Northwest, D.C. early Tuesday morning, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The fire happened in the 3700 block of 9th St. and started on the rear porch, according to fire officials. It then extended inside the apartment and into the attic of the two-story building.

No injuries have been reported. Red Cross has been requested to help the five displaced people, officials said.

9th St update. Fire knocked down. Opening up & hitting hotspots. No injuries reported at present. Investigators on scene to determine cause pic.twitter.com/vV2TB24m4f — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 21, 2017

