Man dies after NE DC quadruple shooting

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man has died after quadruple shooting in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:44 p.m. at 18th St. and Monroe St. NE.

Police say one man who was shot was not conscious and not responsive when officers arrived. The three other victims are all men and police sat they were all conscious and breathing. Police believe at least three gunman approached a group of men at an Exxon gas station and started shooting.

Police say the lookout is for a dark Chevy Impala or Caprice. There is no suspect description at this time. Police are asking the public to come forward with any possible information.

Quadruple shooting at Exxon on 18th & Monroe in NE. Police say one man unconscious 3 others shot but breathing.@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/0KIZxOFZut — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) August 4, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV