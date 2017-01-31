4, including teen, injured after being shot in SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Three adults and one teenager are injured after being shot in Southeast, D.C. late Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. for a shooting. All of the victims were to a local hospital and are conscious and breathing.

Authorities are still trying to determine who got shot and who was injured by other means.

No suspect information has been released at this time and the victims have not been identified.

Police say the public should lookout for a dark colored sedan.

