31-year-old man dies after being shot in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man has died after being shot in the District on Monday night, D.C. police said.

Around 11: 06 p.m., police responded to the Unit Block of Hanover Place in Northwest for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found 31-year-old James Mace III of Northwest, D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

