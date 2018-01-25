3 suspects wanted after assualting employee then robbing DC store

(Photo: Warfield, Marcel)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police need your help identifying three suspects in an armed robbery from January 20 in Southeast.

Around 11:40 p.m., police said the three suspects walked into the establishment in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. brandished a gun and assaulted an employee.

The suspects took U.S. currency from a cash register, and fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime, including armed robbery, committed in the District of Columbia.

