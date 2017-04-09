3 shootings reported overnight in DC

Police Lights (Photo: WUSA)

Three shootings were reported overnight in D.C., according to Metropolitan police.

The first shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Southern Ave. in Southeast, D.C.,police said. When they got to the scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital conscious.

Another shooting happened around 9:39 p.m. in the 6100 block of Eastern Ave. in Northeast, D.C., police said. A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

Police said the most recent shooting happened around 11:03 p.m in the 3800 block of Minnesota Ave. in Southeast, D.C. A man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and was conscious at the the time.

