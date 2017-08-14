3 robbery suspects arrested after chase in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Three robbery suspects have been arrested after a chase in the Southeast, D.C. area early Tuesday morning, Metropolitan police said.

D.C. police officers along with US Park police officers chased the three female suspects in a white Ford F-150. The pursuit came to an end around 3:30 a.m. on 19th St. between P and Q Streets, where the females bailed out of the vehicle US Park Police said.

During the arrests there was a struggle, and an officer discharged his weapon, authorities said. Police are investigating the incident involving the discharge of the weapon. It is not clear at this time if it was accidental or intentional. Nobody was hit by the gunshot.

Authorities stated that the suspect involved in the struggle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects were reportedly involved in an earlier robbery. The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. in the same area of the chase at the intersection of Minnesota and C St. in Southeast, D.C.

