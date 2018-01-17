Quadruple shooting leaves 4 injured in SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Four people were shot in southeast D.C. Wednesday, police said.
The shooting happened around 11:10 a.m. along 16th and V Streets. Police said a light colored sedan drove by and opened fire on a group of people standing outside a D.C. store.
Confirmed triple shooting at 16th & V St, SE. PIO and @ChiefNewsham headed to the scene. Stay tuned for a live update on @PeriscopeTV— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 17, 2018
According to DC police, two men are conscious and breathing and one woman is not. Another victim was later identified after they turned up at a hospital.
Police are now looking for a silver car with unknown tags and the windows possibly shot out.
Officials have closed the 2000 and 2100 Blocks of 16th Street SE due to the shooting.
The investigation continues.
